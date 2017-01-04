Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna unveils contraceptive to improve family planning

IN A BID to improve family planning, the Kaduna state ministry of health in collaboration with the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, PPFN, has unveiled Sayana Press, a child spacing contraceptive that aims to reduce mother and child mortality. Speaking at an event organised to unveil the contraceptive, Nafisatu Adamu, the deputy director of programmes, […]

