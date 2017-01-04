Kaduna unveils contraceptive to improve family planning
IN A BID to improve family planning, the Kaduna state ministry of health in collaboration with the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, PPFN, has unveiled Sayana Press, a child spacing contraceptive that aims to reduce mother and child mortality. Speaking at an event organised to unveil the contraceptive, Nafisatu Adamu, the deputy director of programmes, […]
The post Kaduna unveils contraceptive to improve family planning appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG