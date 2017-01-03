Kakamega residents reject hearse donation from aspirant – The Standard (press release)
|
The Standard (press release)
|
Kakamega residents reject hearse donation from aspirant
The Standard (press release)
Hearse donated to serve Kakamega residents by one of the gubernatorial hopefuls Mabel Muruli. Resident were uncomfortable with the gift and demanded that they be offered an ambulance instead. [Photo:Robert Amalemba/Standard]. There was drama in a …
Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant blasted for 'wishing residents death', offering cheap gifts
Jubilee aspirant mocked over disturbing gift
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG