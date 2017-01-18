Pages Navigation Menu

Kalonzo Musyoka’s ID number used to register voter in Wajir – Daily Nation

Daily Nation

Kalonzo Musyoka's ID number used to register voter in Wajir
Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left), Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula and former Speaker Farh Maalim during a tour of a voter registration centre in Wajir County on January 18, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS KAVISU …
Kalonzo shares ID number with woman, 23, IEBC records showThe Standard (press release)
Kalonzo shocked after realizing he shares ID number with WOMANTUKO.CO.KE
Kalonzo claims Duale will help NASA defeat JubileeHivisasa.com

