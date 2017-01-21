Pages Navigation Menu

Kan-Dapaah promises to deal with political attacks, ‘galamsey’ – Graphic Online

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa


Graphic Online

Kan-Dapaah promises to deal with political attacks, 'galamsey'
Graphic Online
The Minister-designate for National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, has assured that if given the nod, he would ensure that two key national security issues — post-election attacks and 'galamsey' — are dealt with. The second nominee to face the …
