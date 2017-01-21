Kan-Dapaah promises to deal with political attacks, ‘galamsey’ – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Kan-Dapaah promises to deal with political attacks, 'galamsey'
Graphic Online
The Minister-designate for National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, has assured that if given the nod, he would ensure that two key national security issues — post-election attacks and 'galamsey' — are dealt with. The second nominee to face the …
Vetting National Security Ministry will make government more accountable – Kan-Dapaah
National Security Ministry will ensure accountability – Kan-Dapaah
Kan Dapaah explains the National Security role
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG