Kane Hat-Trick Leads Unstoppable Tottenham To Victory Over West Brom

English striker, Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as Tottenham moved second in the Premier League table with a display of total dominance against West Brom at White Hart Lane. Spurs never looked like failing to equal their club record of six straight Premier League wins as they set about dismantling their visitors, amassing 10 shots…

The post Kane Hat-Trick Leads Unstoppable Tottenham To Victory Over West Brom appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

