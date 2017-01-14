Pages Navigation Menu

Kane Hat-Trick Leads Unstoppable Tottenham To Victory Over West Brom

Jan 14, 2017

English striker, Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as Tottenham moved second in the Premier League table with a display of total dominance against West Brom at White Hart Lane. Spurs never looked like failing to equal their club record of six straight Premier League wins as they set about dismantling their visitors, amassing 10 shots…

