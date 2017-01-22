Kano Govt finalises operational guidelines for take-off of health insurance scheme
Kano State Government says it has finalised the operational guidelines for the take-off of its Contributory Health Insurance Management Scheme. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabiru Getso, spoke at a training session organised in conjunction with an NGO, Maternal New Born and Child Health 2 (MNCH2). Getso said that government would ensure the completion…
