Kano, Kaduna must account for donor funds on immunization – Dangote
The move is was to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of the funds released.
The post Kano, Kaduna must account for donor funds on immunization – Dangote appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG