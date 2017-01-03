Kano killing: Catholic lawyers allege fraud in blasphemy trial – The Punch

Pages Navigation Menu

Kano killing: Catholic lawyers allege fraud in blasphemy trial

Kano killing: Catholic lawyers allege fraud in blasphemy trial
The National Association of Catholic Lawyers has described as judicial fraud the decision of a Kano State Magistrate's Court which discharged the five persons being tried for allegedly killing a 74-year-old woman, Mrs. Bridget Agbahime, for blasphemy.
