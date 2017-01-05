Kano light rail awaits Buhari’s nod – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Kano light rail awaits Buhari's nod
Vanguard
KANO- Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that the Kano light rail is awaiting the approval of the federal government for the takeoff of its proposed Light Rail Train project. Already Kano state government and a China Railway Company Group, …
Ganduje blasts Kwankwaso on Kano light rail project
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG