Kano match aftermath: FC IfeanyiUbah get suspended sentence, fined N9.15m
The League Management Company (LMC) says it has issued sanctions on FC IfeanyiUbah which walked off their 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 1 game on Saturday. Harry Iwuala, LMC’s Head of Special Projects, said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions were aimed at deterring further acts which would lead to…
