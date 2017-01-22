Kano Pillars beat Shooting Stars 2-1

Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan 2-1 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) week three match.‎ Adegun Adewale scored for the visitors in the 42nd minute of the entertaining encounter with a solo effort in the match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano. Kano Pillars had several chances in the first half, but could not score as the visiting team’s defenders were able to hold them down.

