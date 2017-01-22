Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano Pillars beat Shooting Stars 2-1

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan 2-1 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) week three match.‎ Adegun Adewale scored for the visitors in the 42nd minute of the entertaining encounter with a solo effort in the match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano. Kano Pillars had several chances in the first half, but could not score as the visiting team’s defenders were able to hold them down.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.