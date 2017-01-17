Kano Pillars commend fans

Kano Pillars FC have commended its fans for the sense of maturity displayed for the disappointment attitude of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their opening game of 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season on Saturday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The club’s Media Officer Rilwanu Idris Malikawa said the sense of discipline exhibited by their supporters when the visiting FC Ifeanyi Ubah abandoned the match in the second half with Sai Masu Gida leading the game courtesy of Gambo Muhammad’s 36th minute goal.

Malikawa said the management was convinced that sensitization and orientation given to their supporters before the commencement of the league is yielding a positive result.

He urged them to sustain the tempo in the rest of the matches for the success of the team.

“We are happy despite what happened during the match all our fans control themselves and leave the Stadium peacefully,” Malikawa said.

Pillars FC arrived in Makurdi this evening ahead of tomorrow’s match day two encounter against Lobi stars FC at the Aper Aku Stadium.

Addressing them shortly after their arrival, the club’s technical adviser, Kadiri Ikhana (MON) charged them to be focused on the task ahead of them.

