Kano State Govt. earmarks N167bn for construction of international market

The Kano State Government has earmarked over N167 billion for the construction of an international market in the state to be called `Kanawa Market.` Alhaji Rabiu Bako, the state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano, while briefing newsmen. According to Bako, the construction of the modern market will boost…

The post Kano State Govt. earmarks N167bn for construction of international market appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

