Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Kante is one of the best midfielders in the world” insists Luiz – Football365.com

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Football365.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
“Kante is one of the best midfielders in the world” insists Luiz
Football365.com
David Luiz has talked up Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante as “one of the best midfielders in the world”. The 25-year-old joined the Premier League table-toppers from champions Leicester City, and has been instrumental in the Blues' success. Kante is now …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.