“Kante is one of the best midfielders in the world” insists Luiz – Football365.com
|
Football365.com
|
“Kante is one of the best midfielders in the world” insists Luiz
Football365.com
David Luiz has talked up Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante as “one of the best midfielders in the world”. The 25-year-old joined the Premier League table-toppers from champions Leicester City, and has been instrumental in the Blues' success. Kante is now …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG