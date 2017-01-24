Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kanu Nwankwo signs for Team Azimo to kick off its new Nigeria service

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

azimo1

Azimo, the online digital money transfer service, has announced the signing of legendary former Arsenal and Nigeria striker, Kanu Nwankwo as a brand ambassador to help bring low cost online money transfer to the Nigerian community. “It’s a privilege to join the Azimo team and champion the work they’re doing to make sending money home […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Kanu Nwankwo signs for Team Azimo to kick off its new Nigeria service

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.