Kanu Nwankwo signs for Team Azimo to kick off its new Nigeria service
Azimo, the online digital money transfer service, has announced the signing of legendary former Arsenal and Nigeria striker, Kanu Nwankwo as a brand ambassador to help bring low cost online money transfer to the Nigerian community. “It’s a privilege to join the Azimo team and champion the work they’re doing to make sending money home […]
Kanu Nwankwo signs for Team Azimo to kick off its new Nigeria service
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG