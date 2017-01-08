Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Make Rare Public Appearance

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have made their first public appearance together for the first time since he was hospitalised. The rapper canceled his ‘Saint Pablo’ tour last year after suffering a breakdown and he has kept a low profile since being discharged from the hospital.

The post Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Make Rare Public Appearance appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

