Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Make Rare Public Appearance

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have made their first public appearance together for the first time since he was hospitalised. The rapper canceled his ‘Saint Pablo’ tour last year after suffering a breakdown and he has kept a low profile since being discharged from the hospital.

The post Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Make Rare Public Appearance appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

