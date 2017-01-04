Pages Navigation Menu

Kanye West takes his Family on a Frist-Ever Trip to his Mother’s Grave

Rapper Kanye West for the first time, took his family: Kim, and the kids, North and Saint, to his late mum’s grave after the New Year celebration. TMZ reports that the family flew on a private jet to Oklahoma city where West’s mother, Donda was buried. The rapper who was very much attached to his mother lost […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

