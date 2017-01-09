Kardashian Promo Clip Has More Insight Into Robbery – Obviously [Video]

Just when you thought the Kardashians had learnt their lesson after experiencing the consequences of flashing their wealth on social media and television, the family is back.

And, of course, they are cashing in on said consequence, debuting the return of Keeping up With The Kardashians with a focus on Kim’s Paris robbery fiasco that went down in October.

Other than that, here’s what you can expect from the new series:

Every laugh is louder, every shock has impact… That’s what makes us a family!

Yeah…I got that from the promo video for season 13 which premiers in March – and you can check it below:

Anyone catch the first season of KUWTK on E! this holiday? Good times.

[source:eonline]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

