Kardashian’s Driver Released from French Police Custody

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment

Three people including a driver being used by US reality star Kim Kardashian when she was robbed in Paris last year have been released by French police investigating the crime, a legal source told AFP on Wednesday. The three will face no charges. Another 14 people arrested in police raids on Monday remain in custody, …

