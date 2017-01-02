Karma caught up with Obama because he supported Buhari – Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Karma has caught up with outgoing USA President, Barack Obama, because he supported President Muhammadu Buhari. Fani-Kayode said Obama influenced the 2015 general elections in Nigeria, which saw Buhari defeat incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan. Obama was a vocal supporter of Hilary Clinton in the 2016 US Elections, but she […]
Karma caught up with Obama because he supported Buhari – Fani-Kayode
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG