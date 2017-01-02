Pages Navigation Menu

Karma caught up with Obama because he supported Buhari – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Karma has caught up with outgoing USA President, Barack Obama, because he supported President Muhammadu Buhari. Fani-Kayode said Obama influenced the 2015 general elections in Nigeria, which saw Buhari defeat incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan. Obama was a vocal supporter of Hilary Clinton in the 2016 US Elections, but she […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

