Kasese elders ask for pardon as Mumbere’s bail application hearing is blocked

Ever since clashes broke out in Kasese in November leaving the Rwezururu King Wesley Mumbere imprisoned, politicians including leader of opposition in parliament Winnie Kizza and Kasese district MP Robert Centenary have been drowned in numerous meetings.

In none of these have they accepted that their king masterminded the attacks that left many dead. In a Jan.08 meeting between the president and a section of veterans, leaders and members of the Rwenzururu royal family, the story took another twist as the delegation signed a statement admitting to their individual and collective culpability in the clashes. The delegation who apologized for the incident acknowledged that the king had been ill advised by wrong elements and that if the royal guards had laid down their arms such deaths wouldn’t have happened. However, Centenary has rubbished this statement saying it is blackmail aimed at making the king looking guilty for crimes he didn’t commit. The King whose bail application was on Jan09 blocked by government has since been detained at Luzira prison in Kampala.

