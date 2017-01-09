Kasese leaders denounce violence, ask Museveni to release Mumbere

President Yoweri Museveni and some members from the royal family of Rwenzururu Kingdom have witnessed the signing, by serving and former ministers, NRM veterans and royal guards of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu, of a statement of apology and renunciation of insurgency activities in the Rwenzori Region.

According to a press release from State House, the Kasese leaders declared that the statement was made in the firm belief that Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere fully supports and appreciates it.

The statement furthermore stated that the leaders had declared that they renounced and denounced the pursuit, through violence or any other means, the creation of the so-called Yiira state as it is considered treasonable and hostile to the interests of the people and the leadership of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu.

The press release added that the leaders, in their statement, said they were making the apology with the desire that it lays the ground work for the disposal of criminal cases against the Omusinga and other individuals from Rwenzori region

The statement said the elders hoped that President Museveni would use his powers to the extent that the law permits him to make sure they are released.

Rwenzururu leaders Statement by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

The statement showed the leaders’ admission of their individual and collective acts that preceded the 27th November 2016 incident which included attacks on Police posts, constant harassment of Police personnel and defiance of government authority which they considered regrettable as it had led to loss of innocent lives and destruction of property.

The statement acknowledged that the refusal by the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu royal guards to lay down arms had also led to the loss of lives and property.

In the statement, signed at State House, Nakasero, the leaders apologized to the people and the Government of Uganda for the loss of lives and property and acknowledged that the incident could have been averted if the Omusinga had not been misadvised by some individuals within the Rwenzori Region and that they now sought for tranquility and restoration of security within the Region.

As a way of restoring order and peace, the leaders, in the writing, promised to collectively conduct a tour of Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu and educate the people to refrain from acts of violence, rebellion and criminality and instead urge them to concentrate fully on household income generating activities.

They also promised that the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu would exist and operate within the strict confines of the constitution and laws of Uganda.

Finally, the leaders implored government to find ways of assisting the families of the civilian and security personnel who had lost their loved ones and whose property had been destroyed.

The statement which had been signed by Kasese leaders was later signed by Rwenzururu royalty who included Royal Highnesses Biira Christine,Agnes Itungu Mumbere, Chief Prince Christopher M.T. Kibanzanga, Prince William Kibanzanga and Princess Christine Kibanzanga. They acknowledged their presence during the entire procedure.

