Kate Henshaw joins Tope Tedela at Lagos premiere of new movie ‘King Invincible’ – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Kate Henshaw joins Tope Tedela at Lagos premiere of new movie 'King Invincible'
Nigerian Entertainment Today
King Invincible tells the story of a Yoruba king named Taari, who is changing quickly into a wolf because of a curse placed on him. Movie producer Femi Adisa stepped out with his wife for the premiere. A new movie by Femi Adisa, 'King Invincible', was …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG