Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kate Henshaw joins Tope Tedela at Lagos premiere of new movie ‘King Invincible’ – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kate Henshaw joins Tope Tedela at Lagos premiere of new movie 'King Invincible'
Nigerian Entertainment Today
King Invincible tells the story of a Yoruba king named Taari, who is changing quickly into a wolf because of a curse placed on him. Movie producer Femi Adisa stepped out with his wife for the premiere. A new movie by Femi Adisa, 'King Invincible', was …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.