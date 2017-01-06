Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello And More Gather To Watch Tope Tedela’s Curse Of The Dog At King Invincible Premiere – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello And More Gather To Watch Tope Tedela's Curse Of The Dog At King Invincible Premiere
360Nobs.com
The Film House IMAX Cinema in Lekki was star studded on the 4th of January as Femi Adisa's new movie, King Invincible starring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada and many more premiered. The diverse selection of attendees at the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG