Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello And More Gather To Watch Tope Tedela’s Curse Of The Dog At King Invincible Premiere – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello And More Gather To Watch Tope Tedela's Curse Of The Dog At King Invincible Premiere
360Nobs.com
The Film House IMAX Cinema in Lekki was star studded on the 4th of January as Femi Adisa's new movie, King Invincible starring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada and many more premiered. The diverse selection of attendees at the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.