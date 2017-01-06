Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello And More Gather To Watch Tope Tedela’s Curse Of The Dog At King Invincible Premiere

The Film House IMAX Cinema in Lekki was star studded on the 4th of January as Femi Adisa’s new movie, King Invincible starring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada and many more premiered.

The diverse selection of attendees at the screening which included Kate Henshaw, Shafy Bello, Segun Dada and a host of others gathered to enjoy the shockingly thick plot of the film, which is Femi Adisa’s 1st outing as a movie maker.

Managing the roles of director and producer, Femi Adisa narrated to the audience and members of the press, the story of shooting the seemingly impossible project while threatened by bad weather and deadly reptiles. An excited Kate Henshaw mentioned her thorough enjoyment of the story and hinted at a real twist at the end of the movie.

Check out King Invincible at the cinema near you and enjoy the epic tale of love, betrayal and revenge.

