Kate Henshaw, Shafy Bello & More Turn-Up For “King Invicible” Premiere

The Filmhouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki was star studded last night the 4th of January at the premiere of Femi Adisa’s King Invincible starring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada and many more. The diverse selection of attendees at the screening which included Kate Henshaw, Shafy Bello, Segun Dada, Adunni Ade, Ifeanyi Ifan Michaels and a…

The post Kate Henshaw, Shafy Bello & More Turn-Up For “King Invicible” Premiere appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

