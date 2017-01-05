Kato Lubwama attempts to appeal, hits brick wall

High court rules that embattled MP Kato Lubwama has no right of appeal

Kampala High Court Judge Margret Oguli -Oumo has ruled that embattled Rubaga South MP Paul Kato Lubwama has no right of appeal against a decision which allowed voter Habib Buwembo to file an election petition challenging his academic qualifications.

Justice Oguli explained on Thursday that the law bars aggrieved litigants from filing appeals against interim applications arising out of election matters.

The judge noted that Lubwama can only appeal against the final orders that the High Court will make after the final hearing and determination of the election petition.

The judge therefore dismissed Lubwama’s application that sought to stay the filing of an election petition against him and maintained that the orders she made on December 19 still stand.

Court also ordered Lubwama to pay costs of this application to Buwembo, saying he acted in bad faith and intended to delay the course of justice.

Buwembo in his petition, wants the court to nullify Kato Lubwama’s election and order for fresh elections. He argues that Lubwama doesn’t have a UCE certificate which would be a basis for him to attain higher academic qualifications to contest for the seat.

Lubwama has been given 10 days to file his defence.

