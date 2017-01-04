Katsina Bags 2016 ‘Most Visible State In The Media’ Award

Media Search for Accountability, an NGO, has adjudged Katsina state as the ‘Most Visible State in the Media’, amongst the 36 states of the federation in 2016.

A report by the organization made available to newsmen in Kano on tuesday, indicated that the findings did not include government sponsored materials, like advertisements and supplements.

The report signed by Mr Jackson Walter, media Manager of the organization, said it focused on development stories generated from all the states.

“Before reaching this conclusion, we did our very best to see that all the stories that were used as research variables, were the ones that emanated from the reporters working in the states.

“It is based on what was reported that.

“To avoid misleading conclusions, the research did not consider news materials or information sponsored in newspapers, radio and television stations and on social media platforms.

”We considered those items as tailored”.

It added that preferences were also given to stories that had direct link to the citizenry, especially the poor and vulnerable.

