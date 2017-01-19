Katsina govt. approves N300mn for rehabilitation of 2 dams – BusinessDay
The Katsina State Government says it has approved N300 million for the rehabilitation of two dams to boost farming activities in the state. Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Abba Abdullahi, made this known while briefing the media on the …
