Katsina Rehabilitates 1800 Primary Schools

Katsina State Government has renovated over 1800 dilapidated primary schools across the state to resuscitate the failing standard of education, the state chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Shitu S. Shitu, has disclosed.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Katsina, Shitu said the Governor Aminu Bello Masari administration considers the education sector as priority because it is strategic to the attainment of the desired goal of overall improvement in the standard of living in the state.

The APC chieftain noted that the governor had distinguished himself in delivering dividends of democracy to the people going by what he had achieved by the end of 2016.

On the water sector, he explained that despite the economic recession in the country, the Masari administration had spent about two billion naira on the rehabilitation of Ajiwa water works to ameliorate the shortage of water supply in Katsina metropolis.

Shitu stated that Malumfashi water works abandoned for about seven years had been resuscitated in addition to the rehabilitation of hundreds of broken down bore holes, dilapidated urban and semi-urban water schemes across the state by the current administration.

The chairman expressed satisfaction with the government’s efforts to make the issue of cattle rustling a thing of the past in the affected areas of the state.

He also gave the leadership of the ruling party, the legislative and the executive arms of the government kudos over the peace and harmony in the state.

Shitu, who lauded the steps taken by President Muhammadu Buhari to diversify the nation’s economy, fight against corruption and restore peace across the country, appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience as the government rolled out more programmes and policies designed to cushion the prevailing economic situation.

