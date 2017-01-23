Katsina State University Bans All Christian Student Fellowships On Campus [See Circular]

The management of the Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State, has banned any other religious or tribal association on campus besides the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria.

The new directive was conveyed by the institution’s acting Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Sulaiman Kankara, to all students’ clubs and associations that were operating on campus via an internal memorandum dated January 17, 2017.

A copy of the memo was captioned, “Re: Registration of Students Clubs/Associations.”

Below is the circular.

“Reference to the memo sent to you on the above subject matter intimating you on Management’s resolutions at its 59th meeting held on 10th January, 2017, I wish to make the following clarifications: Participation in clubs/associations is strictly optional, as such no student should be compelled to pay any dues. Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) is the only religious association allowed to operate in the University. iii.. Duly registered Departmental Associations should be allowed to operate but they should observe item (i) above. All tribal and local government associations are prohibited by the University. Thank you. Signed Dr. Sulaimon Sani Kankara Ag. Dean, Student Affairs

Sources within the university told The PUNCH that the new directive is unlikely to elicit any reaction from the students when the institution resumes new academic session on January 30, 2017.

“The university has never hidden its posture to be an Islamic institution, despite the fact that it is a public institution,” one of the sources said.

