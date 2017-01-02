Katsina United rookies will take NPFL by storm, says Nikyu – Daily Trust
Katsina United rookies will take NPFL by storm, says Nikyu
Katsina United coach Bala Nikyu has expressed confidence his team of upstarts will more than hold their own in the Nigeria premier league. Katsina have staged a return to the top flight of Nigeria football after a 12-year absence and experienced coach …
Katsina United are very motivated for the NPFL, says Nikyu
