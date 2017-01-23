Pages Navigation Menu

Katsina University bans all Christian associations, approves Muslim group

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

images (6)

The management of the Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State, has banned every religious or tribal associations operating within the campus, except the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSN. The school’s acting Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr. Sulaiman Kankara passed this notice through a circular, to students’ clubs and associations that were operating on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

