Katsina University bans all Christian associations, approves Muslim group
The management of the Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State, has banned every religious or tribal associations operating within the campus, except the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSN. The school’s acting Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr. Sulaiman Kankara passed this notice through a circular, to students’ clubs and associations that were operating on […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
