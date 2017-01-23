Katsina University Clarifies Report On “Ban Of All Christian Student Fellowships On Campus”

The management of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University in Katsina, Katsina State, has clarified the reports regarding an internal memorandum in which it granted approval to only the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN.

The Acting Dean of Student Affairs of the University, Sulaiman Kankara, had in a memo issued on January 17 informed students of a new guideline for the registration of clubs and associations in the institution.

However, when speaking on Sunday morning, Dr. Kankara said that the aspect of the guideline was actually targeted at Islamic groups which were beginning to mushroom on campus, creating division among students of the same faith.

He said: “Actually there is one misconception in the memo. But the fact of the matter is that in Umaru Yar’Ádua University, there is no association known as Christian Students Association. “There is one religious association and subsidiary Islamic students associations like the Tijjanniya Students Movement in Nigeria, Academic Forum of Islamic Movement in Nigeria and many associations like that. “They are Islamic students association. So what we want is to have a single union which will be the mouthpiece of muslim students and that is the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria. “It has nothing to do with any Christian group because up till now, I have not received any application requesting registration of Christian Students Society. “And once they do that, we are ready to register them. Even as at last week, we said the two religious group to be recognised by the university will be the Muslim one and one from Christian side. “Up till now we are to receive any application for the registration of any Christian association in the university from any group.”

The post Katsina University Clarifies Report On “Ban Of All Christian Student Fellowships On Campus” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

