Katsina University says memo on religious groups on campus targeted at Muslims, not Christians
The university had in January 17 memo informed students of a new guideline for the registration of clubs and associations.
The post Katsina University says memo on religious groups on campus targeted at Muslims, not Christians appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG