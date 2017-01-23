Katsina University bans all Christian associations, approves Muslim group – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Katsina University bans all Christian associations, approves Muslim group
Daily Post Nigeria
The management of the Umar Musa Yar'Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State, has banned every religious or tribal associations operating within the campus, except the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSN. The school's acting Dean of Students …
Katsina university will recognise 'only one Islamic body' on campus
Katsina University Clarifies Report On “Ban Of All Christian Student Fellowships On Campus”
Katsina State University Bans All Christian Student Fellowships On Campus [See Circular]
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG