Katsina University bans all Christian associations, approves Muslim group – Daily Post Nigeria

Katsina University bans all Christian associations, approves Muslim group
The management of the Umar Musa Yar'Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State, has banned every religious or tribal associations operating within the campus, except the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSN. The school's acting Dean of Students
