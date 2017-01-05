Kayode primed to regain starting shirt at Akwa United

By Promise Etim

With the arrival of two new goalkeepers to Akwa United ahead of the 2016/2017 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season, goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode insists he is unfazed by competition for first team shirt in the goalkeeping department, but rather is committed to seeing the team win titles at end of the season.

Kayode, who was speculated to have joined Kano Pillars having been overlooked for most of last season, told npfl.ng, that he is looking forward to a challenging campaign with the Promise Keepers.

“Every season comes with a fresh challenge and competition. As a professional, i am always ready to face any sort of competition and fight hard to keep my place in the team. This season will not be different, but i am determined to make a difference,” Kayode submitted..

The goalkeeper joined Akwa United in 2013 and remained the first choice goal stopper until last season when he struggled to keep his place in match squad as the then Coach, Maurice Cooreman stuck to ex-International Bassey Akpan, and Victor Obiowo

But with the departure of Bassey and Obiowo in pre-season, Kayode has been widely tipped by many as the preferred choice in goal for new Coach, Abdu Maikaba. However, he will now face stiff competition from Emmanuel Iwu and Ismaila Shagari, new arrivals from Heartland and Kwara United respectively.

Akwa United open their 2016/2017 campaign away to ABS of Ilorin on January 15.

NPFL

The post Kayode primed to regain starting shirt at Akwa United appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

