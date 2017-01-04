Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kebbi awards N1.25 billion contract for rehabilitation of Yauri, Zuru roads

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Photo credit: www.eklyinvltd.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“The Malando-Ngaski-Warrah road is 66 kilometers and awarded at a cost of N999 million.”

The post Kebbi awards N1.25 billion contract for rehabilitation of Yauri, Zuru roads appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.