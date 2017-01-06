Kebbi awards N935m for erosion control, road rehabilitation

Kebbi Government has awarded N935 million contract for erosion control and road rehabilitation in Bunza and Danko/Wasagu Local Government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Bunu, made the disclosure yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, while signing contract agreement for the projects.

The contract was awarded to Great Northern International Company, GNIC.

According to Bunu, government has awarded the two kilometres project at the cost of N464,385,000 to GNIC.

Another project is the rehabilitation of Ribah-Maga Road in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, at N471,176,000 to same firm.

Mr. Xian Bin, a representative of the company, assured the state government of timely completion.

The post Kebbi awards N935m for erosion control, road rehabilitation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

