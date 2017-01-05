Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kebbi Govt. awards N935mn contract for erosion control, road rehabilitation – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kebbi Govt. awards N935mn contract for erosion control, road rehabilitation
BusinessDay
Kebbi Government has awarded N935 million contract for erosion control and road rehabilitation in Bunza and Danko/Wasagu Local Government Areas of the state. The Commissioner of Works and Transport, Abubakar Bunu made the disclosure on Thursday …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.