Kebbi Govt. awards N935mn contract for erosion control, road rehabilitation – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Kebbi Govt. awards N935mn contract for erosion control, road rehabilitation
BusinessDay
Kebbi Government has awarded N935 million contract for erosion control and road rehabilitation in Bunza and Danko/Wasagu Local Government Areas of the state. The Commissioner of Works and Transport, Abubakar Bunu made the disclosure on Thursday …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG