Kebbi Govt. awards N935mn contract for erosion control, road rehabilitation

Kebbi Government has awarded N935 million contract for erosion control and road rehabilitation in Bunza and Danko/Wasagu Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Works and Transport, Abubakar Bunu made the disclosure on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi while signing contract agreement for the projects.

The contract was awarded to Great Northern International Company (GNIC).

“The residents in Bunza Local Government Area have been facing annual flooding which sometimes lead to the loss of lives and property worth millions of Naira.

“The government has awarded the two kilometers project at the cost of N464, 385, 000 to GNIC for the erosion control in Bunza town.

“Another project is the rehabilitation of Ribah-Maga road in Danko/Wasagu Local Government area; the road is awarded to the same company to the tune of N471, 176, 000,” he said.

The commissioner said that the projects would be completed by January 2018.

Bunu explained that the projects were part government efforts at improving infrastructure and enhancing the livelihood of the people.

Xian Bin, a representative of the company, assured the state government of timely completion of the two projects.

He said already the company had completed the rehabilitation of mechanic village and Jega township roads.

Allocations for infrastructure development in 2017 is still unknown as Kebbi is yet to release its 2017 budget.

The post Kebbi Govt. awards N935mn contract for erosion control, road rehabilitation appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

