Kebbi Govt. releases N5billion for payment of pensioners entitlements

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kebbi Government has approved the release of N5 billion for the payment of pension and gratuity to pensioners. The Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, disclosed this on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi while briefing newsmen. “Further to recent expanded meeting between Gov. Atiku Bagudu and stakeholders on payment of pension and gratuity, the governor […]

