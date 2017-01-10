Kebbi Govt. spends N500mn to check cattle rustlers, kidnappers – SSG

The Kebbi State Government on Tuesday said it had spent N500 million on checking the activities of cattle rustlers and kidnappers in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Babale Yauri, disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi at a ministerial briefing organised by the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

“Over N500 million has been expended in order to curb the activities of cattle rustlers and kidnappers operating in Danko Wasagu and Ngaski Local Government Areas of the state,’’ he said.

Yauri said that the bulk of the money was spent on maintaining security agents in order to control the menace of cattle rustlers and kidnappers that infiltrated the state.

‘’Their infiltration to the areas followed the sustained military action against the criminals by the Federal Government in some parts of the country.

According to him, security is paramount to achieving sustainable development in agriculture and other sectors of the society.

‘’The governor is very serious about security of the state because without security, there will be no peace and development,’’ he said.

