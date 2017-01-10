Kebbi Ministry of Works spends N28m on vehicle repairs-Commissioner

The Kebbi Ministry of Works and Transport says it has spent N28 million to repair 12 grounded operational vehicles belonging for effective performance.

Alhaji Atiku Bunu, the Commissioner in charge of the ministry made the disclosure in an interview in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He said the vehicles were repaired through direct labour adding that all the necessary spare parts had been fixed for proper functioning of the vehicles.

Bunu further said that the vehicles would be used in project monitoring and supervision as well as conveying staff to project sites.

The commissioner said, ‘’We were able to maximise cost in the repairs.’’

Bunu also said that the ministry had renovated two blocks of office with a view to providing befitting accommodation for the staff.

He said that the ministry had obtained approval for renovation of three additional blocks in the ministry, adding the renovation included provision of furniture and replacement of air conditioners.

Bunu said that government concluded arrangement to establish the state-owned road maintenance agency since Jan. 10, 2016.

The post Kebbi Ministry of Works spends N28m on vehicle repairs-Commissioner appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

