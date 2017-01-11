Kebbi spends N500m to check cattle rustlers, kidnappers —SSG

Kebbi State Government, yesterday, said it had spent N500 million on checking the activities of cattle rustlers and kidnappers in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Yauri, disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi at a briefing organised by the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

He said the bulk of the money was spent on security agents.

He said: “Over N500 million has been expended to curb the activities of cattle rustlers and kidnappers operating in Danko Wasagu and Ngaski Local Govern-ment areas of the state.”

Yauri said that the bulk of the money was spent on maintaining security agents in order to control the menace of cattle rustlers and kidnappers that infiltrated the state, following the sustained military action against the criminals in some parts of the country.

