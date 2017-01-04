Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kebbi State University Of Sci & Tech, To Establish 4 Agric Training Centres In Kebbi.

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The kebbi state university of science & technology Acting Vice Chancellor of the University made the disclosure in an interview on Wednesday.    Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aleiro, says it will establish four centres to train farmers on modern agricultural techniques to boost food production. The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kebbi State University Of Sci & Tech, To Establish 4 Agric Training Centres In Kebbi. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.