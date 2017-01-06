KEDCO’s anti vandal team recovers stolen power installations in Kano

The Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Anti Vandalism Joint Task Force in Kano has recovered some stolen electrical installations worth millions of Naira.

A statement by the KEDCO’s spokesperson, Mohammed Kandi, made this known in Kano on Friday.

Kandi said the task force inaugurated by the KEDCO’s Managing Director, Jamilu Gwamna, had raided a warehouse at Ranji quarters in Tudun Murtala, suspected to be hideout for vandals.

He said that the raid followed information that large items of power installation had been kept in a premises owned by a scrap vendor.

The spokesman said one of the suspects arrested at the scene admitted that he had been in the business for the past three years.

He said that the suspect also claimed he bought the items – 40 bunches of vandalised copper cables and five rolls of vandalised aluminum conductor weighting about 360 kg – from a trailer-laden with scraps materials

Kandi said that the suspects would be prosecuted, and appealed to residents to assist the firm to watch over the power installations in their areas.

He commended the efforts of the task force and said the company would continue to give them all the necessary support to clampdown on vandals in KEDCO’s coverage areas of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa.

The post KEDCO’s anti vandal team recovers stolen power installations in Kano appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

