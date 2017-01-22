Pages Navigation Menu

Keke Palmer & Trey Songz Feud on Social Media over his “Unauthorized Use of her Likeness” in his Video

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Actress, Keke Palmer, yesterday took to her Instagram to express her disapproval of her appearance in Trey Songz which she never authorized. She reacted to a tweet from a fan. She tweeted saying This was not approved. You can not use someone’s “likeness” without their approval. Casing point of female disrespect in the industry. https://t.co/mhwazDvcat […]

