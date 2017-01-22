Keke Palmer & Trey Songz Feud on Social Media over his “Unauthorized Use of her Likeness” in his Video

Actress, Keke Palmer, yesterday took to her Instagram to express her disapproval of her appearance in Trey Songz which she never authorized. She reacted to a tweet from a fan. She tweeted saying This was not approved. You can not use someone’s “likeness” without their approval. Casing point of female disrespect in the industry. https://t.co/mhwazDvcat […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

