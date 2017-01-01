Kelechi Iheanacho Breaks Premier League Record

Kelechi Iheanacho has the best goals-to-minutes ratio of any player in Premier League history following his strike in Manchester City’s 3-0 win at Hull City on Boxing Day. The 19-year-old striker doubled the lead for the City, tucking away a David Silva pass to give Pep Guardiola’s men a comfortable victory. That effort means Iheanacho …

The post Kelechi Iheanacho Breaks Premier League Record appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

