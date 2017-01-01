Kelechi Iheanacho Breaks Premier League Record
Kelechi Iheanacho has the best goals-to-minutes ratio of any player in Premier League history following his strike in Manchester City’s 3-0 win at Hull City on Boxing Day. The 19-year-old striker doubled the lead for the City, tucking away a David Silva pass to give Pep Guardiola’s men a comfortable victory. That effort means Iheanacho …
