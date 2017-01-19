Kelechi Iheanacho: Striker paid N50 to watch City’s first Premier League title win

Kelechi Iheanacho watched Aguero score to hand Manchester City the Premier League in 2012.

Years before he became a Premier League star, Kelechi Iheanacho watched games from far away Nigerian a crowded viewing centre.

Iheanacho grew up in Owerri, Nigeria and it was where he watched Sergio Aguero score that famous goal against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2012 season which won the title for Manchester City.

The striker revealed that he had to save N50 to watch that historic game for Manchester City in 2012.

"There was one place in town that everybody called the ‘game centre,’ and it had a satellite dish, but you had to pay money to go inside," the Nigeria international wrote in the Players’ Tribune.

"It was 50 naira [about 15p] for a Premier League match, and I did not have that kind of money. So I would wait outside playing football with my mates until somebody came out and told us what had happened in the match.

"In 2012, when I was 15, I saved some money and went to the game centre on the last day of the Premier League season. It was a very big deal because the title race was so close.

"I sat there and watched Sergio Aguero score the last-minute goal that won Man City the title — and that took it away from Man United.

“On the TV, Sergio took his shirt off and whipped it around, and everybody in the game centre was going crazy.”

"That was maybe the first Man City game I ever watched. I had never been to England before. I had no idea that in a few years, I would be playing on the same team as Sergio."

Forward to 2017 and Iheanacho is now a bonafide Premier League star and has scored six goals so far this season for Manchester City.

The 20-year-old knows there are kids watching him now in Owerri and hopes he would be able to inspire them just like he was inspired.

"Four years ago I could not afford to watch this match on the television," he added.

"Now people in the game centre back home were watching me score this goal.

"Maybe the kids who could not afford the 50 naira were waiting outside, kicking a ball or a balloon around. Maybe somebody came outside after the match was over and told them ‘Manchester City won. Kelechi scored’.

"I hope I can show them that they can do anything. Whenever I go back home to Nigeria now, I always bring a bag full of Manchester City shirts for the kids.

"If you go to Owerri now, you will see a lot of children playing in the streets, wearing blue. Nigeria has a lot of Man City fans, and they’re going to have more every time I go home."

